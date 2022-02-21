LeBron James was back in Cleveland last night as he got to participate in the NBA All-Star Game. LeBron got a huge ovation during the game, and it's clear that no matter what, those Cavaliers fans will always love him for what he brought to the city. Of course, coming into his rookie year with the Cavs, LeBron was labeled as the Chosen One. So far, LeBron has lived up to those expectations, and then some.

Now, LeBron's Nike LeBron 19 will be getting a gorgeous new "Chosen 1" colorway that will certainly impress sneakerheads. As you can see in the images below, the shoe has a rub-away upper, and underneath, there are various colorful images that show off some of his most historic accomplishments. From there we also have a huge gold plate on the sides, which adds to the whole concept of royalty. Overall, it is a pretty fantastic model that is certainly going to get fans excited.

Unfortunately, the release date has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike