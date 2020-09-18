LeBron James and Nike have been teasing the release of the Nike LeBron 18 for quite some time now. LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers entered the NBA bubble with the spotlight directly on them, which opened up an opportunity for Nike to get LeBron to wear his new signature shoe, as a way to drum up hype and get people talking. Of course, this tactic worked, and now, the Nike Lebron 18 is finally here.

Today, Nike unveiled the shoe is four distinct colorways. The first of these is "Empire Jade" which is one of the first models James wore in the bubble. It features a mint green upper with red highlights which helps create a unique colorway in the James library. From there, we have the "Los Angeles By Day," "Multi-Color," and "Reflections" offerings. All four of these models are extremely unique and help fit the silhouette quite well.

As for the release dates of these, the "Empire Jade" is dropping on Monday, September 21st overseas. Meanwhile, the "Multi-Color" will drop on October 9th, all while the "Los Angeles By Day" comes out on November 6th. The "Reflections" offering has yet to be given a release date.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the Nike LeBron 18 and whether or not this is something you would ever cop.

Image via Nike (Empire Jade)

Image via Nike (Multi-Color)

Image via Nike (Los Angeles By Day)

Image via Nike (Reflections)