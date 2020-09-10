Ever since LeBron James came into the NBA 17 years ago, he has had his very own sneaker deal with the likes of Nike. His first shoe was dropped in 2003 and all of these years later, he is still coming out with brand new offerings. For the vast majority of this past season, LeBron has been wearing the Nike LeBron 17 out on the court. This is the latest addition to the Nike LeBron library and there have been plenty of colorways to make their way to the market thus far.

Of course, with the Fall quickly approaching, fans have been waiting on the release of the Nike LeBron 18 and it appears as though it is finally almost here. According to numerous retailers, a "Multi-Color" version of the Nike LeBron 18 will be coming out on October 9th. This is huge news as this would come in the midst of the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, there are no teaser images of the shoe just yet, although the Instagram post below features a photo of what the LeBron 18 silhouette will end up looking like.

Stay tuned for any updates regarding the upcoming LeBron 18 as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.