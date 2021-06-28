LeBron James is set to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy which is finally dropping on July 16th. This is just a few weeks away and there is certainly a ton of hype surrounding the sequel to what was a lot of people's favorite childhood movie. With the release date just three weeks out, we have seen various promotional clips for the film and it seems like LeBron is continuing the Space Jam tradition by delivering some new shoes alongside the movie.

As previously reported, the Nike LeBron 19 will debut with some Space Jam-themed models, although now, the Nike LeBron 18 Low will also get a few colorways. Four new Space Jam offerings were shown off last night during the latest NBA on TNT broadcast last night, and as you can see in the clip below, each shoe has a reference to the Tune Squad and various Looney Tunes characters.

These models are supposed to sell for $160 USD each and over the coming weeks, they will be released to the public via the Nike SNKRS app as well as the Nike website. While they might not live up to the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam," there is no denying that these are some dope colorways.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images