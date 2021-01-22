LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes on the entire planet which means any sort of material good that is attached to him is going to sell very well. A prime example of this is his signature sneaker line with Nike, which has earned millions in profits over the last 18 years. As it stands, LeBron is currently wearing the Nike LeBron 18 out on the court, and now, it would appear as though the Nike LeBron 18 Low is officially on the way, which is huge news for sneakerheads who prefer LeBron's lower cut sneakers.

Thanks to the Twitter account US_11, we now have some official images of the LeBron 18 Low, and so far, it is looking pretty good. The first colorway to be revealed is this "Fireberry" offering, which contains an overall pink upper with some hits of blue on the midsole and on the crisscrossing straps that appear near the Nike swoosh, which is black. Overall, it's a unique model and will surely turn some heads on the court.

As for the release date, reports suggest these will be coming out on February 3rd of this year, so be on the lookout at your local sneaker retailer for more information. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

