Over the last few weeks, sneakerheads have been given various teasers for the Nike LeBron 18 Low "Stewie Griffin." This is a color scheme that had made its way onto the Nike LeBron 6 back in the day, and now, it is coming to LeBron's latest silhouette. As you can imagine, many were excited about this prospect although one thing was missing: a release date.

Now, we have one, and as it turns out, the shoe also has a brand new name. The name in question is "Cartoon Art" although if you look at the shoe, it is pretty obvious that it's a reference to Stewie. Throughout this model, we get some red, yellow, white, and blue shades that truly pop. These elements come together to resemble Stewie's infamous outfit, which was a staple of "Family Guy." Needless to say, Nike knocked it out of the park with these.

For those who are looking to cop, the Nike LeBron 18 Low "Cartoon Art" will be dropping on Friday, September 3rd for a price of $160 USD. These could prove to be very popular, especially amongst "Family Guy" fans. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike