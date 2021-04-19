LeBron James will likely be showing off a brand new signature model this summer, although for now, he is currently promoting the Nike LeBron 18 and its "Low" counterpart. The LeBron 18 Low has been getting a substantial amount of love as of late especially since it is the newest LeBron model on the market. The colorways have been interesting thus far and fans are curious to see what else will be dropping. Just the other day, we reported on a colorway called "LeBronold Palmer" although there was no information for its release date. Today, that all changed as Nike revealed that it will drop in just a couple of weeks.

In the official images below, you can see that this offering has palm trees and geometric shapes all throughout the upper. The base color here is yellow although we can clearly see some neon green and orange peeking through. This creates a truly unique aesthetic that embraces the whole tropical vibe that is connoted from the colorway's name.

The exact release date has been set for Friday, April 30th and you will be able to cop pairs through the Nike SNKRS app, as well as some retailers. Let us know what you think of this new shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike