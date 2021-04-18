LeBron James has delivered some amazing shoes to his fans over the years and in year-18 of his career, that isn't going to be stopping anytime soon. While LeBron introduced the LeBron 18 to the world last year, Nike is now promoting the Nike LeBron 18 Low, which is made for those who prefer a smaller profile when they are out on the court. There have been some unique colorways thus far, and now, yet another has surfaced on social media, this time via the Instagram account @okki0910.

This new model is a reference to the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 "Viotech" which released all the way back in 2003. As you can see from the image below, the shoe has a mostly brown upper all while the Nike swoosh is purple and the midsole has a brownish-orange tint to it. It's definitely not going to be everyone's cup of tea although if you like the Air Max 1 and you like Atmos, these should prove to be a solid cop.

For now, release details on these are pretty scarce so there isn't much information to give just yet. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you updated on these. Let us know what you think of the offering, in the comments section below.