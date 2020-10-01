LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the midst of the NBA Finals which means sneakerheads will be looking towards LeBron's feet to see what he will be wearing. Throughout the season, LeBron has alternated between the Nike LeBron 17 and LeBron 7, but now, he will have a brand new silhouette at his disposal in the Nike LeBron 18. Over the past few weeks, we have seen some colorways make their way to the internet, and now, a Lakers offering is being shown off.

In the images below, we can see the brand new LeBron 18 with a mostly black upper. From there, the back heel is purple while the Nike swoosh is gold. We are also given a white midsole to add some contrast to the overall design. If you're a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, these will definitely be up your alley, especially for those who like the look of LeBron's sneakers.

These will be available for purchase as of October 28th for $200 USD. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

