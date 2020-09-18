LeBron James and Nike got the sneaker world excited today as they officially unveiled the Nike LeBron 18 in four distinct colorways. The announcement came with some release dates, which made it clear that this shoe is almost here. One of those colorways is the Nike LeBron 18 "James Gang" which is also going by the "Multi-Color" nickname. This particular colorway has been slated for October 9th, and today, as a way to complement the announcement of the new silhouette, Nike has come through with the official images.

As you can see from the detailed photos below, the shoe is mostly made up of black knitposite, while there are multi-color speckles throughout. From there, the back heel has some vibrant and colorful graffiti, which is an aesthetic that can also be found on the outsole. Overall, this is a very colorful model that will act as a great entry point into this brand new Nike LeBron silhouette.

With this shoe dropping in just a few weeks for $200 USD, be sure to keep your eyes peeled at your local sneaker retailer. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

