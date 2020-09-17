Every single year, LeBron James comes through with a brand new Nike LeBron silhouette. Were 2020 a normal year, LeBron would be heading into his 18th season right about now. Instead, LeBron is currently wrapping up his 17th season as he is in the midst of a playoff run. Regardless, LeBron still has every intention of coming through with a brand new sneaker. The next one up is the Nike LeBron 18, which is a shoe that LeBron has shown off at times while in the NBA bubble.

All indications point to this shoe dropping in October, and now, it seems like we have even more confirmation of this fact. The Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz recently took to their Instagram story to show off the Nike LeBron 18 in the "James Gang" colorway. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a black upper while the back heel, midsole, and outsole are all incredibly colorful.

For now, it is believed that these will be dropping on October 9th for $200 USD so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

Image via @zsneakerheadz

Image via @zsneakerheadz