LeBron James was projected to make a deep run in the playoffs this season although in the end, it was simply not to be. Had he made it further in the playoffs, we probably would have seen LeBron wear a multitude of dope Nike LeBron 18 colorways. In fact, some of those colorways are poised to make it to the market, including the Nike LeBron 18 "GOAT" which recently had its official images revealed to the world.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe has a black upper and a white back heel with red writing all throughout. The writing here has the Spanish words “la cabra,” “campeona” and “mejor ganadar” which all mean goat, champion, and best winner. Needless to say, these were shoes meant for the deeper rounds in the playoffs, although LeBron and his teammates simply weren't able to get there. Regardless, this is a solid colorway that will certainly appeal to those who appreciate the writing aesthetics that are found on the back of the shoe.

For now, no release date has been announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you the latest news and updates. As always, give us your thoughts on this colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

