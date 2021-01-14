LeBron James is currently in his 18th season in the NBA so it only makes sense that he would also be on his 18th signature model with Nike. Ever since breaking into the league back in 2003, LeBron has had his very own signature shoe and over the years, it has been reported that LeBron has a $1 billion lifetime contract with the brand. The latest signature shoe to make its way to the market has been the Nike LeBron 18 which continues to receive new colorways. In fact, the latest offering to be revealed is one that should be familiar to LeBron fans.

This "Dunkman" colorway is carrying the torch of its namesakes with a black and green color scheme that will certainly prove to be nice and flashy out on the court. As you can see, the knitposite upper is mostly black although there are some green speckles placed all the way throughout. From there, the midsole and Nike swoosh are also green which lends itself well to the overall aesthetics of the shoe.

If you want to pick up a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, January 29th for $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

