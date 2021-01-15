LeBron James has had a strong start to the NBA season as the Los Angeles Lakers are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings with a record of 10-3. Considering the Lakers had a short offseason, it's impressive to see them carrying the momentum from their championship victory although, for many fans, this is what they expected. James has been wearing the Nike LeBron 18 to start the season and so far, some pretty unique colorways have been displayed. The latest of which is the "Blue Tint" model which got released overseas today.

As you can see in the official images below, this is the perfect sneaker for the winter as it features a white knitposite upper with icy blue highlights all throughout the silhouette. From the midsole to the back heel, this sneaker is a winter wonderland that also has some colorful elements on the back heel and tongue, which leads to a pretty cool aesthetic that will make you flash on the court.

While these are available overseas, a release date has yet to be announced for the United States, so keep your eyes peeled. As always, give us your take on these kicks, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

