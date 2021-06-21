LeBron James has 18 signature shoes with Nike to his name and they are all unique in their own distinct way. As it stands, LeBron is currently on the Nike LeBron 18 although the 19 will be coming out soon thanks to the new "Space Jam" pack. For now, however, LeBron is still bringing out new LeBron 18 colorways, including the "Best 10-18" model which is a companion piece to the "Best 1-9."

The concept of this shoe is simple. It takes some of the best colorways from the LeBron 10-18 and then combines them into one. With this shoe, we've got a purple knit on the upper all while teal and pink are found on the back heel. From there, white, orange, green, and yellow are all sprinkled into the mix to create a colorful offering that is definitely going to grab some attention at the local courts this summer.

If you are looking to get your hands on a pair of these, they will officially be dropping on July 30th at multiple retailers for $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this new shoe, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

