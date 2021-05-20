LeBron James' sneaker legacy is one that will continue well after his career in the NBA. Much like Michael Jordan, LeBron is locked into a lifetime contract with Nike and he has been doing some amazing stuff with them since 2003. As of right now, LeBron is on his 18th signature shoe with the Beaverton brand and there are no plans to stop, anytime soon. Just yesterday, we reported on the Nike LeBron 18 "Best 1-9" which was a shoe that paid homage to his first nine shoes.

Now, the Nike LeBron 18 "Best 10-18" has been revealed which, as the name suggests, speaks on his last 9 shoes. In the images below, you can see that there is a purple upper followed by a turquoise back heel. On the heel cup, we even see some floral arrangements which seem to be a nod to the Nike LeBron 15 Kith collaboration. Overall, this is a very colorful model that has a lot of history packed into it.

As for the release date, nothing has been announced yet so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details and updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

