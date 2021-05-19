LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get into the playoffs and tonight, they will have an opportunity to do so as they take on the Golden State Warriors in the dreaded play-in round. With a potential playoff berth on the horizon, LeBron is going to need to stay laced with some dope new shoes, and the LeBron 18 is the perfect canvas for him to showcase some incredible colorways. In fact, a brand new model was revealed today which is an homage to his first nine signature shoes.

This model is called "Best 1-9" and there are some elements from each of his first nine shoes. As you will see in the images below, this is a very colorful model as we have a rainbow bottom, which is an homage to the “Fruity Pebbles” LeBron 4. From there, we have a bright blue upper, cement grey midsole, pink laces, and pinstripes on the heel just like the “Yankees” LeBron 5. Overall, this is a great homage to what LeBron has come out with over the years and collectors will surely love these.

The release date has been set for May 29th and they will cost $200 USD. Let us know your opinion on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

