Scottie Pippen wore some pretty interesting shoes during his time in the NBA although none will be as iconic as the Nike Air More Uptempo. This is a silhouette that still gets love to this day, even if the aesthetics remain some of the weirdest we have ever seen on a shoe. For those who don't know, the OG Uptempo came in a Chicago bulls colorways that featured a red, black, and white upper. This model has received various retros over the years and now, it is being turned into a Nike LeBron 17.

Multiple teasers of the Nike LeBron 17 "Uptempo" have surfaced over the past few weeks and now, we are getting the official photos courtesy of Nike. As you can see, the upper is covered in red knitposite with black highlights appearing on the back heel. There is also black on the tongue which is complemented by a white lining. From there, we see a LeBron logo on the base of the tongue while "Uptempo" branding appears on a tab on the inside of the sneaker.

For those looking to cop these, they will be available as of May 8th for $200 USD.

Image via Nike

