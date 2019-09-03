Over the past month or so, we have been getting flooded with teaser images and videos of the brand new Nike LeBron 17 which is supposed to release in time for the new NBA season. LeBron James will be starting his 17th season in the league and every year, he gets a brand new signature shoe. While the teasers have kept sneakerheads occupied, it hasn't been enough as we still don't have any official images are definitive looks at the final product. Luckily, the good people at Foot Locker gave consumers some information to latch on to as their release calendar now has the LeBron 17 on it, according to Sneaker News.

Thursday, October 3rd is the date LeBron fans should be circulating on their calendar as that's when the first colorway will drop. The first model will be a simple black & white colorway that will surely keep fans occupied until the next batch of variations come out. Parents looking to cop some ball shoes for their kids will be happy to know that these kicks will be coming in men's and grade school sizes at launch.

A price has not yet been determined, although we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information so keep it locked to HotNewHipHop for more updates.