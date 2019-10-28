LeBron James is in year 17 of his storied NBA career and while he might be showing signs of his age, he is still incredibly successful and is currently leading the Los Angeles Lakers to what could be a significantly fruitful season. To celebrate 17 years in the league, Nike has come through with the 17th model in the LeBron James basketball line. The LeBron 17 has been successful so far and has come in a decent selection of colorways.

As we move our way throughout the season, Nike is looking to drop even more colorways and it seems like the next one on the list is this "Red Carpet" offering. The shoe definitely lives up to its name as it is covered in red and has a monochrome look to it. If you're not a fan of red shoes, you will probably be best served by avoiding this sneaker entirely. If red is your style though, then these are an absolute must cop.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will be dropping on Friday, November 15th for the standard LeBron 17 price of $200 USD. Will you be copping?

Image via Nike

