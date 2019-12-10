LeBron James is in year 17 which means he is on his 17th signature sneaker with Nike. The Nike LeBron 17 has been a huge hit with hoopers so far this season and new colorways continue to make their way to the market. We've received some pretty great iterations so far and fans are looking forward to seeing more from the swoosh brand. Thanks to the Instagram account @retro_boomin_6, we now have a look at a brand new colorway that pays homage to one of the most iconic Air Jordans of all-time.

The Nike LeBron 17 "Infrared" is a direct continuation of the aesthetic brought forth by the Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" which is the first shoe Michael Jordan won a championship in. As you can see from the images below, the knitposite upper is mostly comprised of black material but as you go towards the back, there are some red details. These details make their way onto the Air midsole, as well as the knitposite on the back heel and sides.

For now, it seems like these are dropping on January 1st although we'll be sure to give you the official release information as soon as we know more. How do you feel about this latest colorway?