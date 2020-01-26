LeBron James has been doing some great work off of the basketball court, especially with his media company, Uninterrupted. One of the big slogans for his media company is "More Than An Athlete." Essentially, LeBron wants to showcase athletes outside of the context of sports. Back in December, LeBron launched a brand new colorway of his Nike LeBron 17 which featured the "More Than An Athlete" mantra. The shoe cam with an all-blue upper while "More Than An Athlete" was written on the top.

Thanks to Frankie Walker, we now have a loot at yet another "More Than An Athlete" offering. This one is mostly covered in orange while the same branding is placed on the top of the upper. From there, black knitposite is interspersed from the sides all the way to the back heel. It's a dope rendition of the Nike LeBron 17 that should get LeBron fans excited.

For now, there is no word yet on whether or not these will be released to the public. It's quite possible this is a friends and family version although no one knows for sure. Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring them to you.