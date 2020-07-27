LeBron James has had his very own signature sneaker line with Nike ever since he came into the league all the way back in 2003. This season, James introduced the LeBron 17 to rave reviews, as fans and ballplayers were impressed with both the aesthetics and the performance capabilities. While the shoe originally dropped as a mid-top, LeBron and Nike decided to come through with a low top offering that has dropped in numerous colorways thus far.

The latest Nike LeBron 17 Low colorway to be shown off is this "Triple-Black" offering that will certainly be seen as an essential item, to some. "Triple-Black" is a colorway that makes its way to practically every single shoe, so it should come as no surprise that the Nike LeBron 17 Low would get it as well. The shoe is constructed with that signature knitposite upper, while the midsole contains an Air unit that will offer you some premium comfort while you run up and down the court.

A release date has not yet been determined for these, although you can expect them to drop in the coming weeks. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

