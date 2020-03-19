Due to the hysteria surrounding the Coronavirus, numerous industries have hit a standstill and the sneaker world is one of them. Numerous release dates have been delayed while stores across the world have been shut down. It's a sad state of affairs although it's necessary for everyone's safety. Having said all that, new models are still being teased and we can't wait to see what's being planned for the summer.

One of the shoes that will certainly get a lot of love in the Summer months is the Nike LeBron 17 Low. Outdoor court season is almost upon us and Nike is making sure ballplayers will be staying laced throughout the season. The latest colorway to be revealed is this "Metallic Gold" offering which has been shown off by @redslosangeles. The sneaker has a white and black upper while "Metallic Gold" accents are placed on the swoosh and tongue.

According to Kicks On Fire, these are slated to drop on April 1st for a price of $170 USD. With the current health crisis in mind, there is a chance the release date is pushed back. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.