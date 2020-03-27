LeBron James and the rest of the NBA is on an indefinite hiatus due to the Coronavirus. Typically, LeBron is wearing a new colorway of his signature shoe, every single game. Now that the league is on pause, we won't be able to see the King don new colorways out on the court. While this may be the case, it hasn't stopped Nike from revealing new offerings all on their own. You might be wrapped up in isolation but sneaker brands are making sure you have plenty of options for retail therapy out on the horizon.

Los Angeles Lakers fans will be particularly happy about this new Nike LeBron 17 Low colorway as it has a white base with purple and yellow accents. Simply put, the shoe is modeled after the Lakers' jerseys. If you have your own Lakers merch at home, this shoe will match it perfectly. We posted a teaser of this shoe yesterday but now, Nike has blessed us with the official images.

You can expect these to drop sometime in April for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

