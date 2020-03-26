LeBron James might not be playing basketball right now but that won't stop Nike from dropping new colorways of his various signature shoes. The latest Nike LeBron sneaker to be released is the 17 Low. This shortened take on LeBron's latest silhouette has been quite the success so far and will certainly continue to be a fan-favorite as we approach the summer season. New colorways are being revealed at a fairly fast rate and it seems like that trend won't stop anytime soon.

The latest model to be revealed is this "Lakers" offering which can be found in the Instagram post below. The shoe has a mostly white upper while purple and gold accents give the sneaker its "Lakers" aesthetic. If you're a fan of LeBron or the Lakers in general, this could be a solid pick up for the court.

As of right now, these are slated to drop sometime in April although the exact date has yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the price will be set at $170 USD which is standard for the LeBron 17 Low.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. These could be a great addition to any basketball players' collection.

