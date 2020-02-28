It's that time of the NBA season for Nike to start releasing the low-top version of LeBron James' signature shoe, following the grand unveiling of the Space Jam inspired "Tune Squad" Nike LeBron 17 Low. Among the low-top Nike LeBron 17s scheduled to release in the near future is a classic black/red/grey colorway, grounded by Nike's innovative React cushioning.

According to Sneaker News, the "Bred" LeBron 17 Low will be hitting major retailers, including Dick's Sporting Goods, JD Sports and the Foot Locker family of brands starting March 15th.

The predominately black upper is offset by a dark grey midsole/outsole combination, while splashes of red add some flair to the stealth construction. The red Nike swoosh also comes equipped with a black pinstripe detailing, which we're sure has a deeper meaning rather than just a random design element, although Nike has not yet announced the official release details.

Take a look at the detailed images below and click here to preview the forthcoming LeBron 17 "Sprite" colorway.

