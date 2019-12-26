Perhaps one of the most iconic Jumpman shoes of all-time is the Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" which was the first shoe Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. The shoe is made famous by its black suede upper and red highlights on the midsole. Now, it appears as though none other than LeBron James is paying homage to this sneaker with a Nike LeBron 17 of the same name.

Luckily for us, Nike recently came through with the official images and we have to admit, this sneaker is exceptionally clean. The upper is made of black knitposite while red accents are placed on the side panels and back heel. There is even a red "23" on the tongue with the word "LeBron" written right below it. Overall, it's one of the best colorways of the LeBron 17 so far and will certainly be a big hit against ballplayers when they drop.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Wednesday, January 8th for $200 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. These will definitely look great on the court, especially if you have a black and red jersey.

Image via Nike

