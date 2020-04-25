Over the last 17 years, LeBron James has released numerous dope shoes with Nike. Of course, this past year he released the Nike LeBron 17 which has already received a ton of new colorways that fans have fallen in love with. Now, the LeBron 17 is about to pay homage to one of the more underrated LeBron models, the 4.

The LeBron 4 had a very weird shape to it and the composite upper certainly made it a polarizing addition to James' signature line. Despite this, there were quite a few colorways that made this shoe impressive, including the "Graffiti" offering. Now, this colorway is getting the LeBron 17 treatment and as you can see from the official images, Nike added straps and tooling to the silhouette to make it look more like the original.

The upper is covered in white knitposite while the midsole is black with white graffiti writing. From there, we have hints of red on the outsole and the strap. Overall, this colorway is a must-cop for all of the nostalgic LeBron James fans out there.

A release date has yet to be determined so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.