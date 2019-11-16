LeBron James is currently in the midst of his 17th season in the NBA and to celebrate, he is now flexing his 17th signature shoe with Nike. The shoe is appropriately called the Nike LeBron 17 and there are a ton of colorways that have made their way to store shelves so far. With the season not even close to being done, it shouldn't be a surprise that Nike has a plethora of other colorways in the tuck for the rest of the year.

The latest LeBron 17 colorway to be shown off comes courtesy of @J23app and is being described as "Desert Sand/Metallic Gold/Cedar." The battleknit upper is covered in creamy sandy tones while the knit in the back is a brownish cedar color. From there, Metallic Gold is found on the backward Nike swoosh on the side while the Air Max unit in the back is the same color.

Overall, it's a pretty interesting colorway that we haven't really seen before from a LeBron sneaker. If you're in need of some hoop shoes and like the look of the LeBron 17, these could definitely make for a great option.

For now, these are set to drop on Friday, December 6th so stay tuned for further release details.