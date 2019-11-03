Aside from Michael Jordan, LeBron James has one of the longest standing sneaker lines in the history of performance basketball shoes and this year, Nike and LeBron came through for the Nike LeBron 17. The shoe has been a huge hit so far and fans have been excited to get their hands on some brand new colorways. As we approach the end of the year, fans can expect even more models to be on the way, including this "Currency" offering which can be seen below.

The shoe is mostly black although it has green iridescent accents throughout. There are different forms of international currency represented on the insole which lends to the aesthetic of the shoe. Overall, it's a pretty clean colorway that LeBron fans will be excited to get their hands on. You really can't go wrong with a pair of black shoes and if you're bringing them to the court, people will definitely take notice.

These are set to release on December 13th of this year for $200 USD, according to Sole Collector. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Nike

