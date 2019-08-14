Earlier this week, we reported on how some people got their hands on the Nike LeBron 17 which is slated to drop sometime later this year to coincide with the start of the basketball season. LeBron James will be entering his 17th season in the league and there is already a ton of hype for his next signature sneaker. Regardless of how you feel about James, there is no denying that he moves the needle when it comes to Nike basketball shoes and fans want to know what he's coming out with next.

The leaked images have been replica models so far, but the sneaker Instagram account @street8oy claims to have the real LeBron 17 and posted a couple of images to their page. Based on the images, you can see that there is a Nike Air unit on the back heel, while the rest of the midsole is white. From there, the battleknit upper is a mix of black and white which makes sense when you consider that this will probably be one of the first colorways to be released.

Stay tuned for more updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you. As you can imagine, there is no official release date yet and Nike hasn't confirmed any official details.