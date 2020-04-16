Prior to the start of the NBA season, Nike and NBA 2K20 announced that they would be teaming up for a Gamer Exclusive Program. The initiative was quite simple. If you completed certain challenges in NBA 2K20, you would be eligible to purchase an exclusive colorway of a Nike Basketball shoe. The LeBron 17 was the first sneaker to get its own 2K-exclusive colorway and now, it is getting another one.

The model pictured below is called "Bron 2K Playoffs" and can be purchased through the Nike SNKRS App if you win a 2K20 MyPlayer Nation Playoff game between April 18th and 22nd. These will be fairly limited so there is a chance you might not get to cop these even if you complete the challenge. It will all depend on how many people are able to successfully do the challenge.

If you are a fan of these and want a shot at copping them, we highly suggest you sharpen your NBA 2K skills ahead of the MyPlayer Nation Playoffs. There will certainly be a plethora of high-level players looking to get their hands on these. Needless to say, it's not going to be easy.

