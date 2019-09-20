Earlier today, Nike officially unveiled the highly-anticipated Nike LeBron 17 and fans are excited to finally get their hands on the shoe. The official release date for the first colorway is Friday, September 27th and sneakerheads around the world are looking forward to new colorways. Thankfully, Nike hooked fans up with a sneak peek at a brand new Lakers-inspired colorway which will surely have every ballplayer in Los Angeles flocking to their local Foot Locker.

As you can see from the images below, the Knitposite upper is mostly black although there is purple and gold interspersed all the way throughout. There is a white Nike swoosh on the side all while a purple Max Air unit makes its way onto the back heel. The shoe has all the details you would come to expect from a LeBron sneaker and will certainly prove to be another great addition to any collection.

There is no official release date for this colorway just yet so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments what you think about this colorway.

Image via Nike

