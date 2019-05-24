The Nike LeBron 16 Low has just dropped in two new styles, including a Supreman-themed "SuperBron" colorway and the "Draft Night" rendition inspired by the suit LeBron wore when he was selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The pristine "Draft Day" LeBron 16 Lows come equipped with red and gold detailing, inspired by the red and gold Cavs hat LeBron donned as he posed for photos with former NBA commissioner David Stern. The insoles also read “6-26-03" referencing the date in which LeBron went #1 overall. Naturally, the "SuperBron" colorway consists of an all-red knit upper, accompanied by blue and yellow accents as a nod to the DC superhero.

The special edition LeBron 16 Lows are retailing for $160 each and can be purchased at major retailers such as Eastbay, Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods. Check out a handful of purchase links in the tweets embedded below.