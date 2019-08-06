Fans of the LeBron James x Nike signature sneaker line are eagerly awaiting the official debut of the Nike LeBron 17, but The Swoosh still has a couple more LeBron 16 Lows in the works first.

Among the colorways releasing in the coming weeks is an all-new, monochromatic pastel purple rendition, better known as the sneaker that fell off LeBron's foot when he was celebrating that AAU dunk.

The only form of contrast appears via the yellow insoles, as the entire sneaker has been dipped in the light purple hue. These low-top LeBron 16s would have been an appropriate release for the Easter Holiday, but LA Lakers fans will surely appreciate another purple colorway regardless of the timing.

The are reportedly slated to launch on August 29 for the retail price of $160. Scroll down for the official images.

