The Nike LeBron 17 is coming soon, but Nike and LeBron James still have some LeBron 16 colorways in the pipeline before the passing of the torch.

Among the Nike LeBron 16s on tap is a vibrant "Air LBJ" LeBron 16 Low, featuring an eye-catching hyper jade battleknit upper equipped with splashes of purple, orange, green and pink. The low-top LeBron 16s are highlighted by "AIR LBJ" text underneath the Nike logo on the heel, as well as AIR LBJ logos on the tongues, inspired by the 1994 Nike Air Max Trainer 2.

The special edition kicks will be releasing at 10am ET today, July 26 for the retail price of $160. Check out some purchase links in the tweets embedded below, and continue scrolling for on-foot photos of the "Air LBJ" LeBron 16 Low.

Nike LeBron 16 Low Air LBJ/Atmos

