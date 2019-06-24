The Nike LeBron 17 is coming soon, but Nike and LeBron James still have some LeBron 16 colorways in the pipeline before the passing of the torch.

Among the Nike LeBron 16s on tap for later this year is a vibrant "Air LBJ" LeBron 16 Low, featuring an eye-catching hyper jade battleknit upper equipped with splashes of purple, orange, green and pink. The low-top LeBron 16s are highlighted by "AIR LBJ" text underneath the Nike logo on the heel, as well as AIR LBJ logos on the tongues, inspired by the 1994 Nike Air Max Trainer 2.

Nike has not yet announced release details for the LeBron 16 Low "Air LBJ," but we expect that to change in the near future as official images have already surfaced. Take a closer look at the kicks below and stay tuned for more info.

