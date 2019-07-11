LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been loading up on talent this offseason and appear to be a title contender. As far as his sponsor Nike is concerned, they've been loading up on colorways of the Nike LeBron 16. The shoe has earned praise for both its aesthetics and its performance capabilities so its no surprise that the Beaverton brand continues to support it, at least until the release of the LeBron 17.

While the "Bred" Chicago colorway might be more synonymous with Michael Jordan, it hasn't stopped Nike from giving LeBron his own black and red models. With this latest colorway, that's exactly what they've done as the entire upper is black, with white placed on the back heel and the midsole. The front of the midsole near the toe is red which is what makes this sneaker an undeniable "Bred" model.

Unfortunately, the adults out there won't be able to cop these as the shoe will only be available in grade school sizes. According to Sneaker News, they will be released on August 3rd for $160 USD. They're the perfect back-to-school basketball shoe for the little one in your life.

Image via Nike

