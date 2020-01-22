Nike has just launched a brand new "Valentine's Day" Air Max 97, just in case you want to get an early gift for the sneakerhead in your life. The latest of Nike's many "V-Day" Air Max 97s comes equipped with a predominately black upper, highlighted by festive red detailing and a heart locket hangtag for good measure.

The kicks, priced at $180, are available up to a women's size 12 (aka a men's size 10.5). Click here to cop your pair today.

As seen in the official photos that surfaced on Wednesday, this particular Air Max 97 features a combination of mesh and leather throughout the upper, including the tongue. As always, the sneakers are grounded by a full-length Air Max unit which has appropriately been tinted red in honor of Valentine's Day.

Continue scrolling for a look at the official images

