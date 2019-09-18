Nike has launched an all-new collection of Air Max 270 Reacts, all of which are inspired by five different genres of music, including Hip-Hop, EDM, Heavy Metal, Reggae and Punk Rock.

Each of the Air Max 270 Reacts come equipped with specially designed insoles that nod the genre they are inspired by, even more so than the actual colorway itself. You can find the purchase links for the Nike Air Max 270 React "Music Pack" in the tweet embedded below.

The Air Max 270 React, one of the most comfortable sneakers in recent memory, combines Nike’s first lifestyle Air unit, the 270, with the brand’s softest, smoothest and most resilient foam, Nike React, to form a new articulation of Air Max.

Check out the Music Pack below, and click here to purchase one of the five or design your own.

Nike Air Max 270 React Hip Hop/Nike

Nike Air Max 270 React EDM/Nike

Nike Air Max 270 React Heavy Metal/Nike

Nike Air Max 270 React Reggae/Nike

Nike Air Max 270 React Punk Rock/Nike

