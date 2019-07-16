Nike and Kyrie Irving have joined forces with Nickelodeon for a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants collab, which will include five character-specific sneakers. The kicks are inspired by SpongeBob, his sidekick Patrick Starr, his grumpy neighbor, Squidward, the energetic, astronaut squirrel Sandy Cheeks, and the boss of the Krusty Krab, Mr. Krabs.

Check out all five in the IG posts embedded below.

The SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward colorways all come to life in the shape of the Nike Kyrie 5, while Sandy's and Mr. Krab's colorways adorn the Nike Kyrie Low 2. Each of the Kyrie 5s come equipped with Nickelodeon branding on the tongue shroud with "NIKE" text on the heel inspired by the show title's font.

Release details for the SpongeBob x Nike Kyrie sneaker collection has not yet been announced, but we expect a drop to come sometime this Summer. Stay tuned for more info.