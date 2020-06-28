Kyrie Irving has continuously been one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, and he has the accolades to back that up. Countless All-Star appearances, an NBA title, and the respect of his peers are all factors that work in Irving's favor. Not to mention, he also has his very own signature sneaker line with Nike, which has sold millions of dollars worth of shoes. Nike and Kyrie are always coming up with brand new designs to sell to consumers, and now, it seems as though a hybrid model is on the way.

This sneaker is called the Nike Kyrie S2 Hybrid and features elements from the Kyrie 4, 5, 6. If you're a fan of the signature sneaker line, you will definitely recognize some of the elements that are being used. Thanks to images from @gc911 on Instagram, we now know that the first colorway will be a black tie-dye model that even shows off a watchful eye on the side panels.

As of right now, there is no release date so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.