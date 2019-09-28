Kyrie Irving will be making his long-awaited debut with the Brooklyn Nets this season and it is safe to say fans are very excited. Having said that, a brand new season of NBA basketball means we will be seeing some new shoes and colorways from the superstar point guard. During Nets media day, Irving flexed a brand new colorway of the Nike Kyrie Low 2 and if you're a Nike fan, this model should be familiar to you.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe looks a lot like the "Sunset" version of the Nike Air Max Plus which has been a staple of the brand's lineup. The shoe has a layer of yellow on top while orange is found on the bottom thanks to a gradient effect. Overall, it's a great looking shoe that will certainly look flashy out on the court.

According to Sole Collector, these shoes will be dropping on Friday, November 1st for an undetermined price. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip.

Image via Nike News

Image via Nike News