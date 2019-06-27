Now that the Summer is upon us and free agency is just a couple of days away, fans are eagerly awaiting Kyrie Irving's decision as to where he will play next. There are a few teams that have been rumored destinations with the Brooklyn Nets leading the pack so far. With this in mind, Nike has put a hold on releasing any team-related colorways of their Kyrie line, although they haven't stopped putting out new silhouettes. At the beginning of the month, Nike dropped the Kyrie Low 2 in a simple black and white colorway and now have a brand new version to offer.

This latest colorway is mostly white with crimson and "hero blue" accents all the way throughout. The lace cage on the side is crimson pink with a huge black Nike swoosh right in the middle. From there, blue appears on the back heel and at the front portion of the midsole. As for the Kyrie logo, that's placed on the tongue. Finally, black is placed on the outsole to add a nice bit of contrast that does wonders for the shoe's appearance.

If you're looking to cop, these will drop on Monday, July 1st for $110 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike