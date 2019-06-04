Kyrie Irving was eliminated from the playoffs in the second round and his future with the Boston Celtics appears to be up in the air. Regardless of Irving's playoff success, Nike is still looking to release new colorways of the Nike Kyrie 5, as well as new silhouettes such as the Nike Kyrie Low 2, which just came out today.

The first colorway of the shoe is black and white which is about as basic as it guests as far as colorways go. Perhaps Nike did this intentionally considering Irving doesn't really have an allegiance to any teams right now. If you're a real sleuth though, you might say the black and white colorway is a hint that he's going to the Brooklyn Nets, although that would truly be a huge stretch. The upper of the shoe is completely black, while a white speckled midsole and white Nike swoosh make up the rest of the sneaker, giving it an Oreo aesthetic.

If you want to pick these up, you can do so right now over at Finish Line for $110 USD.

Image via Finish Line

