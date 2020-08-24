Kyrie Irving hasn't been able to play much basketball this year as injuries have plagued his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite this, he has had a pretty strong season when it comes to his sneaker offerings. Nike has come through with a plethora of Nike Kyrie 6 colorways and now, they are starting to roll out models of the Nike Kyrbrid S2 which is a shoe that combines elements from past Kyrie silhouettes. Yesterday, a brand new colorway was announced that will surely have fans excited.

In the post below, from Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, you can see that this is a "What The" colorway. For those who don't know, the "What The" series is a theme of colorways that employ various colors from previous models, combining them into one vibrant offering. The sneaker is typically always mismatched on each foot, which is a tradition that continues with this Kybrid S2. If you need something to stand out on the basketball court with, these are definitely a must-have.

As it stands, a release date has not yet been determined so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.