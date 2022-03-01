Kyrie Irving is one of the most interesting players in the entire NBA, and while he might not be playing a ton of games this season, there is no doubt that he is doing big things with his signature sneaker line. The Nike Kyrie 8 has been fairly popular so far, and there have been some great colorways to make their way to the market. The latest colorway to be revealed is called "Man Machine," and it can be found all the way down below.

As you can see, this sneaker has a mostly white upper, all while little highlights of black are placed throughout. Overall, it is a very simple colorway that also features Kyrie's signature on the right tongue, and a circular red and black graphic on the left. It's not exactly eye-popping, however, it is clean enough for hoopers to wear either on the indoor or outdoor courts.

For now, there is no release date associated with these kicks, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

