Kyrie Irving isn't on the court right now for reasons that have already been well documented. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Nike is still trotting out colorways of Kyrie's brand new signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 8. This is a shoe that was a bit controversial at first as Irving deemed it "trash" on social media. Eventually, he went back on those words and he has been happy to rep the shoe, ever since.

The latest colorway to be shown off is this "Fire and Ice" model which can be found below. As you can see, the sneaker has your typical black and silver aesthetics, all while each shoe is mismatched with the trim. The left sneaker is blue up front and red in the back, while the right sneaker is the exact opposite. On the left shoe, there is a fire and ice logo on the tongue, which helps bring the entire thing together. Overall, it's a pretty great model that long-time Kyrie fans will enjoy.

No release date has been made available, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

