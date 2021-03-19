Kyrie Irving is having himself a phenomenal season with the Brooklyn Nets and at this point, the team is looking like it is poised to go all the way to the NBA Finals. There is no guarantee this will happen although if Irving continues to play at this level, there is no telling what the team can accomplish. Of course, Irving will also be wearing his signature sneakers, including the Nike Kyrie 7 which continues to get new teasers.

Recently, the Twitter sneaker insider @US_11 came through with some very interesting information as they posted a pair of Kyrie 7s on their page. As you can see, the shoe is green and yellow, with heat maps on the back heel. Of course, long-time fans will be able to identify this as the infamous "Weatherman" colorway, which was a mainstay of the early KD shoes.

At this point, a release date for the shoe is unknown although we should be getting some new information soon. The "Weatherman" colorway is always anticipated by fans and it's looking pretty great on the Kyrie 7.

Let us know what you think of the shoe, and be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images